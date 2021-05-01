Plane Has Landed...

The Propeller Bar & Grill hosted its first event on Saturday April 24, a private birthay party for Mike Fisher.

With food prepared by Jeremy Manley from "Jeremy's on the Hill" in Julian. Fun was had by one and all.

Work to refurbish the restaurant was started in 2017 and finished in 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was unable to open.

The Propeller Bar & Grill, located at the Borrego Valley Airport will finally open for business with limited capacity on Thursday May 6. At this time, the restaurant will be open Thursday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m, and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Please be sure to wear your mask, and following COVID-19 guidelines. To make a reservation, call 760-767-7454. Also, follow them on Instagram at @the.propeller.