SD County Officially in Orange Tier

San Diego County has moved from the red tier into the less restrictive tier, orange.

This is what changes in the orange tier:

• Restaurants: capacity increases to a maximum of 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer

(outdoor and indoor dining continues)

• Wineries, Breweries, Distilleries: indoor service can resume, with COVID safety modifications, including 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer (and the rule about NOT having to serve food at these businesses continues)

• Bars (without food service): can reopen outdoors, with safety modifications

• Museums, Zoos, Aquariums: capacity on indoor activities can increase to 50% (this was at 25% under the red tier rules)

• Movie Theaters: indoor capacity increases to a max of 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer

• Family Entertainment Centers & Bowling Alleys: indoor service can resume, with COVID safety modifications, at 25% capacity - or at 50% if guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination, per the California Department of Public Health

• Amusement Parks: capacity increases to a max of 25% (up from 15% under the red tier), with in-state visitors only

• Outdoor Live Events with Assigned Seats (sports and live performances): capacity can increase to 33%; in-state visitors only and primarily in-seat concessions

In an earlier press conference, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California is expected to end the four-tier, color-coded system and said the state will fully reopen its economy by June 15, if the state reaches two important benchmarks.

- If vaccine supply is sufficient for Californians 16 years and older who wish to be inoculated

- If hospitalization rates are stable and low

Masks will remain required.

San Diego County District 5 Supervisor said, "We continue to make progress and I'm glad to see the State focus on the need to get our economy back up and running!"