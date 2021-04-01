RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Agents Seize Meth at Checkpoint

 

Last updated 4/19/2021 at 1:46pm



El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a woman and two men attempting to smuggle methamphetamine through the immigration checkpoint April 1.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m., when a white Kia Optima approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. Agents directed the vehicle to enter the secondary inspection area for further investigation.

During their inspection, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle. Agents discovered three packages of suspected narcotics inside of a backpack in the trunk of the vehicle. The contents of the packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. Agents arrested the woman and two adult male passengers and held them for further processing.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 2.39 pounds with an estimated value of $6,572.

El Centro Sector turned over the driver, a 39-year-old United States citizen, both adult United States citizen passengers, the vehicle, and the narcotics to the Imperial County Border Crimes Suppression Team.

Borrego Sun
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

