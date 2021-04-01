RSS

ABDSP Campground Sites

 

Last updated 4/6/2021 at 11:27am



With the Regional Stay at Home Order lifted, State Parks is reopening campground sites for existing reservation holders. The department will be using a phased approach to reopen other campground sites for new reservations, starting January 28.

The public is advised that not all campground sites are open to the public due to the pandemic, wildfire impacts and other issues. Additionally, group campsites remain closed. Day use outdoor areas of park units currently open to the public remain open.

As State Parks increases access to the State Park System, it is critical that Californians continue to recreate responsibly in the outdoors as the pandemic is far from over.

Take the time to read the information on https://www.parks.ca.gov to find out what is open and closed, and the COVID-19 guidelines.

