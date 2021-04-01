"More Progress"

We continue to make great progress in our fight against COVID-19. San Diego County expects a strong supply of vaccines to arrive over the next few weeks, which has allowed those 50 and over to become eligible for the vaccine. On April 15, those 16 years of age and over will be eligible to receive the vaccine! This is great news as we make progress in our fight against COVID-19. We’ve administered over 1.7 million vaccines to San Diegans and that number continues to climb.

The County of San Diego has also opened up three more COVID-19 vaccination clinics, including one in North County. A new clinic will be administering vaccines from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the North Inland First United Methodist Church, 341 Kalmia Street in Escondido. Appointments are required for the clinic which will have the capacity to vaccinate 250 people daily.

I’m also thrilled that San Diego County will be moving into the orange tier, which allows 25% for indoor gyms/yoga studios, 25% capacity for amusement parks, 33% capacity for outdoor sports & concerts, 50% capacity for indoor dining, 50% capacity for houses of worship and 100% capacity for retail. If all goes well, the State will be fully open on June 15!

We are making progress and I know together we will get through this, San Diego!

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor