Borrego Sun

"Here the Trucks Go Again"

 

Last updated 4/2/2021 at 1:07pm



After writing a letter to the editor in the last issue of the Borrego Sun (March 18), where I had a near encounter with these trucks, I had yet another. This time, it was myself and two other cars.

Coming down the Montezuma Grade last week, one of these trucks zoomed around a corner, nearly side swiping the vehicle in front of me and came into our lane.

Seriously? Who is going to do something about this? Where are they going? Where are they coming from? It may get tiring to read my letters, but it is tiring of having lives in danger due to these trucks.

Jose Gomez

– Borrego Springs, California


