RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

La Rumorosa Rock Art Along the Border, Vol. 2

 

Last updated 4/29/2021 at 1:56pm



Please join for a new presentation on the La Rumorosa rock art style and its origins and meanings, as contributing author Don Liponi presents new material from a third publication now underway. The event will be Saturday May 1, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. via Webinar. This lecture will explore some of Kumeyaay spirituality and the influences it had upon their rock art style known as La Rumorosa. No charge, but donations greatly appreciated.





You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser