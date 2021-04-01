La Rumorosa Rock Art Along the Border, Vol. 2

Please join for a new presentation on the La Rumorosa rock art style and its origins and meanings, as contributing author Don Liponi presents new material from a third publication now underway. The event will be Saturday May 1, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. via Webinar. This lecture will explore some of Kumeyaay spirituality and the influences it had upon their rock art style known as La Rumorosa. No charge, but donations greatly appreciated.