Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Last updated 4/16/2021 at 9:42am



A free Facebook Posting Workshop is offered Wednesday April 21 at 3 p.m., and again at 7 p.m. at the Borrego Resource Center (the former library). Local FB administrator Linda Stanley’s talk is: “How to post on Facebook to promote your groups.” Local clubs, churches, businesses, and civic groups rely on Facebook to get their message out to followers. Linda Stanley is a curator of information for various groups. She will teach what you can (and cannot) expect from your Facebook posts. If you are in charge of attracting an audience to your favorite events, come hear this FREE lecture.


