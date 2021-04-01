Community Mass Vaccination

Everyone age 16 and up is now eligible for a COVID Vaccine!

Register to get your first dose of Pfizer on Tuesday April 20, when CalFire will be at the Borrego Springs Library. They will return on May 11 for the second dose.

Register now for your vaccine at https://myturn.ca.gov/ and use the Clinic Code S3H873JZQD.

Have a cellphone number handy when you register; a mobile phone number is required on page 5 of the registration form.

At the Borrego Springs Library 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday April 20. Please help spread the word.

A parent or guardian is required to accompany youth age 16 or 17. No exceptions.