BSPAC Announces Fall Schedule

After being dark for a year, the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center (BSPAC) is announcing a series of fall performances, beginning with the Annual Opening Gala, November 20, 2021, featuring the four-part harmony of the MoonRays and Cufflink Crooners.

The MoonRays harmonize American Doo-Wop of the 1950s, followed by the Cufflink Crooners, with live Jazz from the Golden Era of crooners, in this formerly sold-out show, sung by the same four guys, which has been brought back by popular demand.

“We are so ready to open, and we know our members and supporters are ready for us to open,” said Elaine Hazelrigg, vice president of the BSPAC Board, adding that “everyone affiliated with the theater is constantly being greeted with questions about shows, and people telling us how much they have missed the theater.”

The opening Gala begins at 6 p.m., with champagne and hors d’oeuvres. Showtime is at 7 p.m. According to George Keith, theater director, “We couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to finally raise the curtains and celebrate with our community of theater-goers.”

Following the November Gala opening, the Center will host a December show with performances yet to be confirmed.

In January the schedule takes off with shows, starting with:

- January 8: Robin Young, “singing her soul out” as the great Patsy Cline.

- January 29: Muriel Anderson, widely respected as the world’s foremost harp-guitarist, and first woman to have won the National Fingerpicking Guitar Championship.

- February 4 – 6: No Body Like Jimmy, a hilarious comedy brought back by popular demand.

- February 18: The always brilliant City Ballet of San Diego. Tickets sell out quickly.

- February 26: Dewayne Hill, America’s funniest comedy magician.

- March 11 – 13: Forever Plaid, the off-Broadway revue of “the close-harmony, guy groups (The Four Aces, The Four Freshmen) that reached the height of their popularity during the 1950s and personify the clean-cut genre.”

“The combined audience count of attendances from all the events hosted in the theater annually is approximately 8,000,” Hazelrigg said.

Reviewing the Center’s popularity with locals and followers from San Diego and Palm Springs, Keith added, “In the last analysis, I believe our success has been making the community feel they’re part of the theatre. People know it’s their theater and are invested. That’s really good news; because after all, there can be no theater without an audience.”

“Too many performing arts theaters aren’t interested in sharing their facility with other community organizations. I believe that’s a mistake. They fail to see the whole picture in the value of sharing and appealing to different audiences.”

“It’s also true, there can be no theater without performers,” he concluded.

Hazelrigg, who has appeared in a number of performances, said that besides being fun, she has discovered a new side of herself through acting.

“I’ve just recently found my sarcastic, comedic voice. Being involved with the Center has unlimited possibilities for everyone that participates,” she added.

Keith further explained, “It’s a real plus that so many Borregans actively participate in the Performing Arts Group. It makes the theater so much more meaningful and personal. Also, there’s the fact that the theater is home to so many other community, cultural, arts and natural history presentations.”

“Combined with the BSPAC performances, the Borrego Film Festival, the Anza-Borrego Natural History Association, the Anza-Borrego Foundation fundraiser: “The Front Porch Review,” and home-grown dance productions, Borrego is blessed with a full and diverse menu of entertainment and educational opportunities.”

BSPAC is currently undertaking a $175,000 fundraising drive to open in November with a new stage lighting system that will allow for full-stage illumination and dimming, and will also make it possible to expand production capabilities. The campaign’s message “Bring up the Lights” will be seeking grants and community contributions to replace the inadequate 40-year old lighting.

Keith shared one example of how improved lighting will make a difference. “The City of San Diego Ballet performance is one of our real gems. The ballet company could send their b and c performers, but always give us their best dancers. The dancers fill the stage with their hearts and talent, but due to the lighting limitations many can’t be seen by the audience.

This isn’t fair to the performers or the audience, and we’re doing our best to raise the funds needed to improve the situation.”

For updates on the fall schedule, ticket sales, and to donate to “Bring up the Lights,” or other information on the Performing Arts Center, go to http://www.bspac.org.