COVID-19 Vaccinations March 25

Held at Borrego Springs Library

IMPORTANT MESSAGE from the Borrego COVID19 Task Force: A one-day COVID19 VACCINE EVENT will be held in Borrego Springs on Thursday, March 25, at the Library.

Open to those age 16 to 64 with underlying conditions, and all those working with food in any way (including retail of food), and open to healthcare, childcare, agricultural, farm & ranch workers, janitorial (housekeeping), and anyone 65+ years old.

You must register for your first and second dose. Here are the links to register. Go ahead right away and register for your appointments.

To make an appointment for a vaccine, go online to:

http://www.tinyurl.com/Borrego1– to register for the first dose

http://www.tinyurl.com/Borrego2 -- to register for the second dose

∙ You must live or work in San Diego County. All others will be turned away. In case you are asked, bring Proof of San Diego County Residency, such a photo ID with local address, or driver’s license, or a mortgage bill, or home utility bill (including cell phone), or car registration, or bank or credit card statement, or insurance policy or bill.

∙ Self-declaration of your occupation and underlying conditions will be accepted. (*See below for more information about occupations and underlying conditions.)

∙ The event will be 1 day, Thursday, March 25, at the Borrego Springs Library, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Fire/Paramedics will administer 400 doses of Pfizer COVID19 vaccine. The second dose will be given on April 15.

∙ The attached flyer has a QR code for each appointment and the web address URL printed under the QR code.

* MORE ABOUT ELIGIBILITY OF FOOD WORKERS:

A worker in any establishment that sells food or food items is eligible as a food service worker. Beyond grocery store workers and restaurant workers, workers in the following are also eligible:

∙ convenience stores, including gas stations that sell food and food items (e.g., snacks) ∙ shops that sell fudge and ice cream shop (also muffins, scones, etc.)

∙ stores that sell specialty foods and wines

∙ stores that sell snack items

Self-declaration of occupation and underlying conditions will be accepted. You will declare this on page two of the online registration form.

FOR JANITORIAL/HOUSEKEEPING WORKERS: CalFire recommends selecting the “Other essential worker” box under Occupation on page 2 of the registration form.

FOR NURSERY WORKERS: CalFire recommends selecting the “Skilled agriculture” box under Occupation on page 2 of the registration form.

*LIST OF ELIGIBLE MEDICAL CONDITIONS:

Beginning March 15, vaccinations will be made available to those with certain health conditions, disabilities, illness, living spaces, or work environments that put them at higher risk for serious COVID-19 illness.

People ages 16-64 can be eligible if they are deemed to be at the very highest risk to get very sick from COVID-19 either because they have one or more of the following severe health conditions: (Youth ages 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.) • Cancer, current with weakened immune system

• Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above

• Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent

• Down syndrome

• Solid organ transplant, leading to a weakened immune system

• Pregnancy

• Sickle cell disease

• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (but not hypertension)

• Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m2)

• Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

OR if, as a result of a developmental or other significant, high-risk disability, one or more of the following criteria applies**:

• A COVID-19 infection is likely to result in severe life-threatening illness or death; OR • Acquiring COVID-19 will limit the individual’s ability to receive ongoing care or services vital to their well-being and survival; OR

• Providing adequate and timely COVID care will be particularly challenging as a result of the individual’s disability.

Additional Eligible Medical Conditions - Effective March 15

Based on what we know at this time, those with the following conditions might be at an increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19; therefore they will also be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine:

• Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

• Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain) • Cystic fibrosis

• Hypertension or high blood pressure

• Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

• Neurologic conditions, such as dementia

• Liver disease

• Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2, but < 30 kg/m2)

• Obese (BMI > 30 kg/m2, but < 40 kg/m2)

• Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

• Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

• Type 1 diabetes mellitus

Additional Eligible Groups - Effective March 15

• Congregate residential settings, such as an incarceration/detention facilities, homeless shelters, or behavioral health facilities

• Includes people experiencing homelessness, who may transition into congregate settings at short notice

• Public transit workers, including airport workers for commercial airlines (but not private airplanes)

Elegibilidad para la vacunación COVID-19:

Del 15 de marzo del 2021 en adelante

Es usted elegible si:

Es residente del condado de San Diego

Y pertenece a una de las siguientes categorías:

• Tener 65 años de edad o más

• Ser trabajador del servicio de alimentos

• Ser trabajador agrícola

• Tener entre 16 y 64 años de edad Y TAMBIÉN tiene una de las siguientes condiciones médicas: -Cáncer, actualmente, con sistema inmunológico debilitado

-Enfermedad renal crónica, etapa 4 o superior

-Enfermedad pulmonar crónica, dependiente de oxígeno

-Síndrome de Down

-Trasplante de órganos sólidos, que conduce a un sistema inmunológico debilitado -El embarazo

-Anemia drepanocítica

-Condiciones médicas cardíacas, como insuficiencia cardíaca, enfermedad de las arterias coronarias o miocardiopatías (pero no hipertensión)

-Obesidad severa (índice de masa corporal ≥ 40 kg / m2)

-Diabetes mellitus tipo 2 con nivel de hemoglobina A1c superior al 7,5%

• Discapacidades del desarrollo que indican que:

-Es probable que una infección de COVID-19 provoque una enfermedad grave que ponga en peligro su vida o le pueda provocar la muerte; O

-La adquisición de COVID-19 limitará su capacidad para recibir atención o servicios continuos vitales para su bienestar y supervivencia; O

-Brindar atención médica para el COVID-19 adecuada y oportuna será particularmente desafiante como resultado de la discapacidad de la persona.

• Además, otras condiciones preexistentes que el condado indicó pueden ser elegibles: -Asma (moderada a grave)

-Enfermedad cerebrovascular (afecta los vasos sanguíneos y el suministro de sangre al cerebro) -Fibrosis quística

-Hipertensión o presión arterial alta

-Estado inmunodeprimido (sistema inmunológico debilitado) por trasplante de sangre o médula ósea, inmunodeficiencias, VIH, uso de corticosteroides o uso de otros medicamentos que debilitan el sistema inmunológico

-Condiciones neurológicas, como demencia.

-Enfermedad del hígado

-Sobrepeso (IMC> 25 kg / m2, pero <30 kg / m2)

-Obesidad (IMC> 30 kg / m2, pero <40 kg / m2)

-Fibrosis pulmonar (tener tejidos pulmonares dañados o con cicatrices)

-Talasemia (un tipo de trastorno sanguíneo)

-Diabetes mellitus tipo 1

On behalf of the community of Borrego Springs, the Borrego Springs COVID-19 Task Force extends sincere thanks and appreciation to the men and women of Operation Collaboration, and to the County of San Diego, and to County Supervisor Jim Desmond for bringing this event to Borrego Springs.

The Borrego Springs COVID-19 Task Force is sponsored by the Borrego Valley Endowment Fund.