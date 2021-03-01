CalFire One Day Vaccination

Sunday March 28

To Register for a vaccination: Register HERE for both your 1st and 2nd dose

- For the first dose https://www.calvax.org/reg/0571621309

- Second dose https://www.calvax.org/reg/1315296074

Go ahead and make your appointments. Do not delay, appointments will go fast!

Also, CalFire has even come out to the car to give the shot to disabled people. CalFire is very accommodating!

The event will be at the Borrego Springs Library, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be given.

Open to those age 16-64 with underlying conditions*, and those working with or selling food, also open to farm & ranch workers (producing food commodities for human consumption), and anyone 65+.

*You will need to bring proof that you live or work in San Diego County.

For a list of eligible underlying conditions click the link and scroll down to Phase 1C:

https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/2019-nCoV/vaccines/phases.html