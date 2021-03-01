Tractor-Trailer Smuggling

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested a man suspected of smuggling eight undocumented immigrants on Feb. 26.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m., when a man driving a semi tractor-trailer hauling a reefer approached the checkpoint. Agents conducted an immigration check on the driver in the primary inspection area. They noticed that the driver was visibly nervous and referred him to secondary for further inspection.

During secondary inspection, Border Patrol agents were granted consent to inspect his cargo that he was transporting. Agents inspected the cargo area of the reefer and discovered eight undocumented immigrants laying down. Agents safely removed all the subjects and conducted welfare checks.

The driver, a 40-year-old United States citizen and eight undocumented immigrants, which included three adult female Mexican nationals, four adult male Mexican nationals and one adult male Chinese national, were placed under arrest.

The driver was processed administratively for 8 USC 1324, Alien Smuggling. The seven undocumented immigrants were repatriated back to Mexico. The undocumented immigrant from China will be Expeditiously Removed from the United States.