Semi Overturns on Grade

A semi-truck overturned on Montezuma Valley Road on the morning of Feb. 25, causing the closure of the grade for several hours.

California Highway Patrol units responded to the crash on mile marker 14. Crews remained on the scene to clean up mulch and about 80,000 pounds of wood chips that spilled out of the semi-truck’s container. The driver of the truck was air flown out to the hospital.

The grade was reopened at approximately 7:30 p.m.

It is unclear what caused the crash. The name and condition of the driver have not been released at this time.