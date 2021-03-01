SDG&E Customers to Receive Bill Credit

California Climate Credit Helps Offset Bills by a Total of $87

San Diego Gas & Electric’s (SDG&E) residential customers will receive a break on their utility bills in the coming months, thanks to the California Climate Credit program, which is part of the state’s efforts to fight climate change. In April, natural gas customers will see their bill reduced by $17.86. This summer, SDG&E electricity customers will also see their bills offset by $34.60 in climate credits in both August and September (or a total of $69.20), when energy use typically goes up due to hot weather.

The California Climate Credit is a state program that requires power plants, natural gas providers, and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits. The credit on customers’ bills is their share of the payments from the state's program and provides customers an increased opportunity to invest in energy-savings products.

There is no action required to receive the credit. All residential natural gas customers will automatically receive this credit from SDG&E on their April bill. All electricity customers, including community choice aggregation customers, will automatically receive the credit on their August and September billing cycles.

Additional Measures Adopted to Ease Summer Bills

In March, SDG&E successfully petitioned the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to eliminate the state-mandated High Usage Charge, which applies to those on standard tiered pricing plans.

Over the past year, SDG&E also won CPUC approval to lower summer pricing by moderating the seasonal pricing differential for customers on both Time-of-Use pricing plans and standard tiered pricing plans.

Anyone having trouble paying their utility bill due to COVID-19 is encouraged to contact SDG&E at 1-800-411-7343 for assistance with flexible payment arrangements. Learn more about payment assistance and discount programs at sdge.com/assistance.

