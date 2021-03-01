RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Happy St. Patrick's Day

 

Last updated 3/18/2021 at 10:21am

Happy St. Patrick's Day to all our readers and advertisers!

May you all enjoy the day, and still abide by COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Stay safe, wash your hands, wear a mask, and continue to practice social distancing.









You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 03/18/2021 12:33