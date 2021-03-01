Guess Who's Coming to Dinner? You, We Hope!

Drive Thru Benefit Coming Your Way

Last year at this time Borrego Springs was in the throes of fun-filled and beneficial events such as golf tournaments, live auctions, food/wine tastings, opportunity drawings and evenings of laughter and friendship – all in the name of raising funds for the many foundations in our village that directly support our children.

Sadly, this isn’t happening this season for obvious reasons and yet the needs are still here and the funds need to be raised for the many groups that support our kids. In addition, as many parents have lost employment due to COVID 19, monies to support their children have been greatly reduced. Recently, a parent had to decide to pay the rent or to pay for her daughter’s college application fees.

Just last week, 90 dinners were sold through Carlee’s for the Boys and Girls Club in Borrego Springs, netting a total of $5,500 that will stay directly here in Borrego Springs. Andy Macuga, owner of Carlees and Honorary Mayor, and his chef extraordinaire, “Shino” Salazar, deserve a huge thank you for their dedication to our Boys and Girls Club and for keeping their profit margin incredibly low – not to mention the scrumptious ribs and spaghetti dinners!

YOU, the public who bought these dinner tickets or who donated to the event, we thank you very much. Your generosity will mean that more children will be able to attend our Boys and Girls Club when it reopens this week and whoa! – what a happy day that will be! Our children have been sequestered in their homes for what seems like an eternity and just as schools welcome back students for in-school learning this week, so will the Boys and Girls Club.

There’s another drive-thru dinner coming up for another fabulous cause in Borrego Springs and this one is for BASIC – Basic Assistance to Students in the Community. If you are not familiar with this foundation, you should be! Known for their Cradle to College focus, BASIC begins their work when Borrego children are born with a book a month donation from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library until age five, followed by their summer Learning Academies for struggling students in grades 3 to 11 and ending with scholarships to universities, colleges and vocational schools for high school graduates and continuing students.

Over the past 23 years, BASIC has awarded 416 scholarships totaling over $534,000. To say that BASIC saves lives is an understatement. BASIC’s support for our children is unmatched and we hope that you will support this worthwhile cause by purchasing a Saint Patrick’s Day gourmet dinner for two from Kesling’s Kitchen, prepared by the incomparable Chef Tom and Pam. This mouthwatering meal includes Chef Tom’s corned beef brisket, fried cabbage and potatoes as well as their signature hors d’oeuvre and scrumptious dessert. Wine and Irish hard cider are available for an additional fee. Tickets may be ordered online at http:///www.borregobasic.org/ by March 7 or by calling Urmi Ray at 760-533-1393 or Martha Deichler 619-948-5900.

The dinner drive- thru pick up is March 17, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the backside of Kesling’s Kitchen. We thank you in advance for your support of BASIC’s Dinner. Every dinner purchased means an additional child may attend the summer Learning Academy or one more student may receive a scholarship to a school of his/her choice.

Bon appetit and Happy Saint Patrick’s Day!