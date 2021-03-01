"HUC Eliminated, Good"

I think it goes without saying that I am not the only one who is ecstatic about the recent changes of SDG&E. No more of that High Usage Charge, thank goodness. Back when it was implemented in 2017, my summer electricity bill was so high, and my savings took a toll. SDG&E bills are still high, especially folks in the desert towns, but this is a win. Hopefully they can give us some discounts too, huh?

Markus Marzats

– Borrego Springs, California