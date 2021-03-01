RSS

"HUC Eliminated, Good"

 

Last updated 3/22/2021 at 12:16pm



I think it goes without saying that I am not the only one who is ecstatic about the recent changes of SDG&E. No more of that High Usage Charge, thank goodness. Back when it was implemented in 2017, my summer electricity bill was so high, and my savings took a toll. SDG&E bills are still high, especially folks in the desert towns, but this is a win. Hopefully they can give us some discounts too, huh?

Markus Marzats

– Borrego Springs, California





Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

