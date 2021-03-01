Chamber "This and That"

The stories I’ve heard about the Sundowners at the Borrego Springs Airport go unmatched, and with each account come’s the statement from the storyteller “We never missed it!”

As I mentioned in my last column, there is a shift happening in Borrego and this is a major one. The Borrego Springs Airport has a new management company starting in March. With this said Viki Cole is leaving the airport and entering into an exciting new chapter in life. From all of us at the Chamber, past and present, we want to wish Viki all of the best and may her days be filled with some time to relax, new adventures and good health. I personally think Viki should write a book about her many experiences while there, oh the stories!

Congratulations are in order to Martha Deichler for being chosen as the “71st Assembly District Woman of the Year” in 2021.

A few weeks ago, I got a call from Assemblyman Randy Voepel’s assistant discussing the criteria (and there was a lot) for the Woman of the Year honor. I was then asked to consider the honor and get back to her about a nominee. Before Gail could even say “goodbye” and without skipping a beat I said “Martha Deichler.” Gathering and submitting as much info as I could about Martha’s dedication to the community without spilling the beans, was quite a mission. We were excited at the Chamber to get the call that Martha was chosen for this honor. She’ll be receiving some goodies and a visit from Assemblyman Voepel to deliver her award which the Borrego Sun and other media outlets will be covering so I’ll let them take it from here.

On to THAT dangerous pile of trash growing in the lot on Palm Canyon Drive. Long before Borregans started calling the Chamber and either complaining about it or asking if it is an official dumping site they could use (no kidding) we initiated talks with the County about its danger to children and its unsightliness. The County is working with the owner and we should see the pile removed soon. Whenever you feel an easy way is better than the correct way to accomplish a task visible to community ask yourself if this is how you want others to see Borrego Springs, the place you call home.

