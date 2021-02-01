New Vaccination Appointment Page – All in one page!

Go to: http://www.cov-vax.org

The Borrego Springs COVID-19 Task Force is now displaying all available vaccination appointments on one web page: http://www.cov-vax.org.

Read the message below before going to http://www.cov-vax.org. The link will take you to a Vaccination Appointments Page on the Task Force’s website, where you will find all locations that had appointments when the page was created that day (see time near top of page) and also find convenient links to all the vaccine locations.

Bookmark the link http://www.cov-vax.org so that you can check it until you get your appointment. On the http://www.cov-vax.org webpage you will find:

1. Vaccination sites run by San Diego County separated into North County and South County. The number of appointments available appears in a table by location and date. Scripps Del Mar site is also included in the table. Follow the instructions to get an appointment at the location and on the day you prefer.

2. Partner sites run by Sharp and UC San Diego: The number of appointments available appears in a table by location and date. Follow the instructions to get an appointment at the location and on the day you prefer.

3. Operation Collaboration sites run by CalFire in more rural towns: The number of appointments available appears in a table by location and date. Follow the instructions to get an appointment at the location and on the day you prefer.

4. Pharmacy sites giving vaccinations: Albertson’s and VONS’s pharmacies appear at bottom. Selected pharmacies are dispensing vaccinations. Appointments can be scheduled through these sites.

For those who want to be vaccinated in Borrego Springs or who do not have internet access to make appointments:

∙ Call the Borrego Medical Clinic (760-767-5051) and ask to be put on the waiting list for COVID vaccination. The Clinic has been calling people on its waiting list as it gets additional shipments of Moderna vaccine.

∙ Dial 2-1-1, to reach 211 San Diego and ask the representative to help you make a reservation. A new vaccination site is open at West PACE in San Marcos, which is only making appointments via 2-1-1. That site will have 500 doses per day to dispense. The 2-1-1 representative can also help with making an appointment at the other County sponsored vaccination sites.

Bookmark the Link http://www.cov-vax.org so that you can check it until you get your appointment. You can also reach the page via: https://accesshealthborrego.org/coronavirus/vaccination/

Find out who is eligible for a vaccination: At this time, you must have a San Diego County address and qualify under Phase 1A Tiers 1, 2 or 3 or under Phase 1B Tier 1 (65 years of age or older). See this page: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/2019 -nCoV/vaccines/phases.html or http://www.cov-vax.org to learn when other Tiers of Phase 1B, then Phase 1C and Phase 2 become eligible.

The Borrego Springs COVD-19 Task Force is supported by the Borrego Valley Endowment Fund, private donors, and a grant from San Diego County.