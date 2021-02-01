RSS

COVID-19 Vaccine: Homebound Seniors

 

Last updated 2/8/2021 at 11:47am



Starting Monday Feb. 8, homebound seniors who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine will be put on a list to receive an at-home vaccination. According to San Diego County District 4 Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, homebound seniors can call 211 starting next week to add their names to the list.

Fletcher said someone would then follow up with each senior. The vaccine supply across the county is currently limited, but once more doses are available, those seniors will receive a home visit to get a shot, and someone will wait with them for 15 minutes after.

As part of a way to vaccinate seniors at home, the county has focused on long-term care facilities first.


