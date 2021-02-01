RSS

3.8-Magnitude Earthquake

 

Last updated 2/19/2021 at 9:53am



A magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit just southeast of the Salton Sea on Feb. 9, accompanied by a series of smaller quakes.

The quake hit at around 5 p.m. west-northwest of Calipatria at a depth of about two miles. There were more than a dozen smaller quakes in the area registered shortly afterward, including another registering 3.8, in addition to several smaller ones that were recorded earlier in the day.

The Salton Sea area is prone to earthquakes and in the recent past has reported significant earthquake swarms – hundreds of small temblors recorded over a period of days.

There were no reports of damage or injury.

