New Anza-Borrego Wildflower Book

A new book titled Wildflowers of Anza-Borrego by desert botanist James W. Cornett has just been released. With over 200 species shown, it is the only comprehensive book ever published on wildflowers of Borrego Springs and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

The unique feature of the book is that it focuses entirely on wildflowers of the Anza-Borrego region. Each plant shown in the large, color images is found in the area. This differs from all other wildflower books that show and describe species from many other areas, sometimes as far away as Arizona.

Flowers are arranged by color then families, to make identification easy. Brief species descriptions include details on identification, habitat and, for many, Native American use. Compact size, 5 by 7.5 inches, makes it easy to store in a vehicle glove box or carry in a backpack.

Cornett is the retired Director of Natural Sciences at the Desert Museum in Palm Springs, California. He has been conducting botanical research in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park since 1984, and is currently studying the ecology of the iconic ocotillo, the focus of another of his books, The Splendid Ocotillo.

Wildflowers of the Anza-Borrego is available at the Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Store in downtown Borrego Springs, 652 Palm Canyon Drive. Suggested retail price is $17.95 with 224 pages and 206 color photographs.

Nature Trails Press is the publisher.