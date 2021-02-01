Motorcyclist Found Alive

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department found the man who was reported missing after he was separated from his group while off-roading in Borrego Springs, according to San Diego Sheriff’s Department reports.

James “Jimmy” Richard Rawlins III, 55, was found along Highway 78 near the Desert Ironwood Resort by drivers passing by who recognized him from the reports, just after 7 a.m. on Jan. 26.

Rawlins was reportedly in “good spirits” when he was found, and was taken to a medical facility in Brawley, according to a press release from the department. Adding, “Once he gets a clean bill of health, Rawlins will be reunited with his family.”

Rawlins was last seen on Jan. 24 at around 9:50 a.m. while off-roading on his motorcycle near Highway 78 and Yaqui Pass. The rural area is south of Borrego Springs, west of Ocotillo Wells, and about 14 miles south of the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Visitor Center.

When he did not return after being separated from the group, he was reported missing. A Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) was also initiated to help and search the rugged terrain of the desert.

The SDSO reported that Rawlins was riding a red and white 2015 Beta 500RS enduro-style motorcycle. The department released a photo similar to the Rawlins’ bike along with a missing person bulletin.

On Jan. 26, the SDSO reported that he had been found and was receiving medical treatment. No further details about what happened were immediately released.

“We would like to thank all of our Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers who drove in from all across San Diego County to help look for Rawlins. We would also like to thank the California Highway Patrol, California State Parks, California National Guard, Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, and the U.S. Air Force’s Civil Air Patrol for their assistance in this search operation,” the Sheriff’s Department stated.