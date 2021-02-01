Happy Days! Remember Those?

Those days will be coming back…

Message to Borrego residents from the COVID-19 Task Force:

GOOD NEWS: The number of active cases in town has declined since the Christmas/New Year’s Holiday. And, many of our elders were vaccinated for COVID this past weekend.

FUN: The Super Bowl is this Sunday. Protect yourself while cheering on the teams. As Dr. Fauci says, “Just lay low and cool it!” This year we can only watch on television. Party in small teams: members of our own households or your pod. Some ideas: watch the game outside if possible, ventilate the space, bring your own snacks, and remember the masks, social distancing and hand washing. Avoid being Off Sides and no Holding!

HOPE: If we can get through this weekend and Presidents’ Day Weekend without more spread of the virus, Borrego Springs will emerge from the pandemic much sooner and with less harm to our residents and businesses.

Thanks,

Borrego Springs COVID-19 Task Force

borregocovid19@gmail.com

https://accesshealthborrego.org/coronavirus/