Andrea and Paul Taylor are leaving Borrego and moving back to England.

Since 2008, Anyone calling ABDNHA has heard Andrea Taylor’s voice on the phone recording. She will be missed at ABDNHA and by Borrego’s young “Dreamers.”

When the fate of these children, known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA),who were brought to the United States by their families, was not just unclear, but their citizenship path closed by the Trump Administration, Andrea reached out to the families.

In partnership with Borrego Springs High School, she created the “Dream Club,” to offer support and financial assistance, through meetings, and fundraising activities, like garage sales, and pancake breakfasts. Raising more than $40,000 for college scholarships and DACA renewals, Andrea will be missed.

Paul’s great handiwork around town is also a loss to locals. Borrego’s loss is England’s gain. We know you’ll find” good trouble” to make there too.

Thanks for everything; be safe; and know you’ll be missed.