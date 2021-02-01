RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

By Nikki Symington 

Goodbyes to Paul and Andrea Taylor

 

Last updated 2/5/2021 at 12:53pm



Andrea and Paul Taylor are leaving Borrego and moving back to England.

Since 2008, Anyone calling ABDNHA has heard Andrea Taylor’s voice on the phone recording. She will be missed at ABDNHA and by Borrego’s young “Dreamers.”

When the fate of these children, known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA),who were brought to the United States by their families, was not just unclear, but their citizenship path closed by the Trump Administration, Andrea reached out to the families.

In partnership with Borrego Springs High School, she created the “Dream Club,” to offer support and financial assistance, through meetings, and fundraising activities, like garage sales, and pancake breakfasts. Raising more than $40,000 for college scholarships and DACA renewals, Andrea will be missed.

Paul’s great handiwork around town is also a loss to locals. Borrego’s loss is England’s gain. We know you’ll find” good trouble” to make there too.

Thanks for everything; be safe; and know you’ll be missed.

You might be interested in:
 
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 02/07/2021 12:21