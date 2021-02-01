Good News, Bad News...

The good news is San Diego County has administered over 700,000 vaccinations and that number continues to climb! Two new vaccine distribution locations have opened in the North County, which will allow for even more people to get the vaccine.

Now the bad news. You may have seen that the County of San Diego announced a shortage of vaccine caused by the delayed arrival of an expected Moderna shipment. Vaccination sites county-wide will slow and, in some cases, will pause with appointments rescheduled. The shipment is expected now on Tuesday.

San Diego County has the infrastructure ready for when we receive more vaccines, which is great! I know it may seem slow, but San Diego County is well ahead of many others in the State, and we are ready for the next doses to arrive! Progress is being made!

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor