The Boys and Girls Clubs of Borrego Springs and Carlee’s will be doing a drive thru BBQ or spaghetti family dinner on Wednesday Feb. 24, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. This is pre-order only, no on site sales will be made. Order online by Feb. 19 at donate.sdyouth.org/familydinner or call Kelly at 858-866-0591 ext. 203. Pick up will be at the Borrego Springs Boys and Girls Club, 630 Cahuilla Road.