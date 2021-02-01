Boys & Girls Club, Carlee's Bonanza

The Boys and Girls Club of Borrego Springs would normally be planning its annual Golf Tournament and Auction this time of year with all proceeds going to our local Club. As with so many traditional events in our village, this one isn’t going to happen this year.

COVID 19 has drastically changed our way of doing things but it has not altered our spirit and our creativity.

Please join us for the first DRIVE THRU FAMIILY DINNER fundraiser at the Boys and Girls Club on 630 Cahuilla Drive, Wednesday February 24, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Delicious food will be prepared by Carlees and must be ordered ahead of time. Orders can be placed online at donate.sdyouth.org/familydinner or by calling Kelly at 858-866-0591 x203 or by clicking on the link on our Chamber of Commerce’s eblast.

Carlee’s owner and current Honorary Mayor Andy Macuga is offering up two scrumptious choices: ribs or spaghetti (see ad on the back page of this issue). Each dinner is for two people and must be ordered by February 19.

This year is especially challenging for our families who have lost employment and will have difficulty paying membership fees for their children to join the Boys and Girls Club.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will go directly to our local Boys and Girls Club and assist families in need. This also allows the organization to improve both the quality and quantity of the programs and services provided to the youth. The Boys and Girls Club is working closely with the school district in order to open and serve children when the Borrego Springs Unified School District is ready to do the same.

In the meantime, please support our Club and children and order dinner from Carlee’s! Thank you, Andy and Polly, for your continued support of our village and youth.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. All contributions and bequests are deductible to the extent allowed by the law. EIN: 95-1865988.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego CHANGES LIVES through quality programs and guidance in a safe, affordable, and fun environment. We serve kids of ages 5 – 18 with programs focused on ACADEMIC SUCCESS, CHARACTER DEVELOPMENT, and HEALTHY LIFESTYLES at 20 community-based sites countywide. They cover a service area of over 2,000 square miles from National City to Borrego Springs.

Bon appetit!