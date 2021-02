The Bargain Barn is happy to announce that they are open once again! Head down Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to score some amazing bargains. Looking to unload some of your treasures? They are accepting donations Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Find them at the end of Avenida Sureste by the Red Ocotillo restaurant.