News about a Waitlist

CalFire has informed us that residents without appointments for the vaccination event on February 20th & 21st at the Borrego Springs Library can request to be put on the waiting list by coming to the table that will be staffed by a paramedic near the library parking lot. CALFIRE will only accept people age 65 and older with a place of residence in SD County. People who had a first dose of Pfizer vaccine three-to-no-more-than-six weeks ago may be able to get a second dose of Pfizer if extra doses become available. Those who want a first dose of Pfizer can also request to be put on the waiting list, but CalFire will not be scheduling a follow up for a second dose three weeks later. Such people would have to get a second dose at a different County site.