COVID Cost Info

How much will the coronavirus vaccine cost me?

The COVID-19 vaccine itself is free to all Americans, as noted by the CMS. The government organization also said it plans to make sure you can reimburse any FDA-approved coronavirus treatments you’re charged for. However, providers will be able to bill you an administrative fee for giving the shot to patients, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This would be similar to paying a charge when you visit the doctor’s office, or for specialized vaccine delivery, such as infusion, a process in which a substance – like medication, a chemotherapy drug or hydration – enters the bloodstream intravenously.

If you don’t have insurance, the medical provider you used should be reimbursed for any COVID-19 treatment you receive through the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund, at no cost to you.

What if I get a bill for my coronavirus vaccine?

If you receive a bill for your COVID-19 vaccine, you may need to file a claim with your insurance company since they’re required to cover approved preventive care under the Affordable Care Act.

If you don’t have insurance and receive a bill, regulations state that the doctors will be able to get paid through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund, according to the CDC, so you’ll need to contact the clinic or hospital where you received the immunization. There may be certain exceptions that apply.

If you receive a bill for administration fees, it’s still unclear whether or not those will be covered in full. It’s a good idea to contact your local provider or health insurance company for more details on whether you’ll be charged additional fees before receiving a vaccine. It might be that you have more than one option for immunization, including finding a medical provider that would give you the vaccine free of charge, or offer a more straightforward approach to reimbursement if you’re charged.