Chamber: "If Only We Can Predict the Future"

Let me guess, your first thought was “oh no, not another report about the virus.” Sorry to disappoint, but this column has to do with the weather, blooming flowers and visitors. Within the last week the Chamber has been getting calls daily from people all over the country asking us if there will be flowers this year and when do they start blooming. Thankfully no one has yet to mention “super bloom!” We answer the best that we can, “yes we’ve had some rain, and yes there will be some flowers in the spring”, which right now seems to appease them.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac: THE DRY SIDE

Areas across the Desert Southwest, (Arizona and southern California), are predicted to experience a dry and generally mild winter. Not good news considering signs that Drought conditions were beginning to ramp up in these regions at the close of the winter of 2020.

(Not quite conducive for a big bloom, but then you never know.)

This leads to predicting the future and businesses being ready for anything. For instance, at the last minute on Martin Luther King Jr. Day we decided to open the Chamber with Dan Wright manning the front desk. On that Monday, Dan shared his love and knowledge of Borrego Springs with over 30 visitors that walked through the doors between our hours of 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. That count does not include the numerous phone calls and the visitors who stopped by only to stay outside and take selfies with our creatures. Everyone was following safety guidelines, very pleasant and excited to be out in the fresh air as many had never been to Borrego before and live within a two hour radius.

No one can predict what the future holds, especially now that some of the restrictions have been lifted. All I ask is that we consider the “what if “and businesses and residents have a plan of action ready so that Borrego Springs will shine under any circumstance.

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

borregospringschamber.com

borregochamberdirector@gmail.com