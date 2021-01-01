RSS

LCDZ Closed

 

Last updated 1/6/2021 at 11:07am



To comply with the State of California’s new and updated stay-at-home orders, La Casa Del Zorro Desert Resort and Spa will be closing its doors until January 20, pending approval by the State.

“This re-opening date should be considered tentative as we respond to local conditions and State mandates. We encourage all to check back with our website for the latest updates,” said the statement.

“And to all of you, we have appreciated your support and good wishes over the past year. We know it’s been difficult and we take great pride in being a source of comfort and relief during these unprecedented times.”

If you have a reservation, they will be working to refund you via the original payment method.

