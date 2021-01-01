Governor Newsom Lifts Stay-at-Home Order

San Diego County Back in Purple Tier

Governor Gavin Newsom has lifted the stay-at-home order for the state, as of Jan. 25.

This order allows businesses to resume operations outdoors, and hair and nail salons to reopen in many areas, though local counties can still put stricter rules and modifications.

The order was placed in December as the number of coronavirus cases increased, and the number of available ICU beds fell to an alarming number.

With the lifting of the order, San Diego County is back in the Purple Tier, Tier 1.

Here are the breakdowns of the tiers:

- Purple Tier: Outdoor only with modification

- Red: Open indoor with modifications, max capacity of 25%

- Orange: Open indoor with modifications, max capacity of 50%

- Yellow: Open indoor with modifications

The following are sectors open with modifications or closed at this time, as of Jan. 25 in the purple tier:

- Outdoor dining can resume between 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., and can hold live entertainment outdoors.

- Personal care services can resume operating indoors: hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, tattoo shops, massage services;

- Places of worship, movie theaters, museums, gyms, cardrooms, satellite wagering (outdoor only);

- K-12 schools open for distance learning if not already open for in-person instruction;

- Shopping Centers (25% capacity indoor, no food courts);

- Grocery Stores, 50% indoor

- Hotels can open fully, and are not limited to hosting essential workers;

- Offices remain remote;

- Professional sports open without live audiences;

- Some youth sports can resume competition: cross country, golf, running, swimming, diving, tennis, and track and field;

- Outdoor recreational facilities, but without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Overnight stays at campgrounds NOT permitted;

- Wineries, outdoors only with live entertainment. Bars, breweries and distillers (without food served) remain closed.

- Family Entertainment Centers outdoor only (e.g. kart racing, mini golf, batting cages);

- Amusement Parks closed;

- Up to three households can gather again outdoors, while wearing masks and social distancing.