Farmers Market Canceled Jan. 29

The Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce has announced that the weekly Certified Farmers Market will be canceled on Friday Jan. 29, citing the safety of vendors due to the severe weather ahead.

In a statement released by the Chamber:

"Due to the expected severe weather on Friday and the safety of our vendors (most who drive one and a half to two hours to be at our market) along with the safety of our attendees we have decided to cancel the Farmer's Market this Friday. Thank you for understanding and see you in February (2/5)."

For more information, call the Chamber at 760-767-5555 or email borregochamberdirector@gmail.com.