COVID Vaccine Appt. Jan. 31

To make an appointment for the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday Jan. 30, held at the Borrego Springs Library, administered by CalFire, visit:

https://www.calvax.org/client/registration?clinic_id=12465

To make an appointment for the coronavirus vaccine on Sunday Jan. 31, held at the Borrego Springs Library, administered by CalFire, visit:

https://www.calvax.org/client/registration?clinic_id=12466

This appointment website is a modified version that CalVax has been using for the SuperSites. So, be prepared to enter a lot of information.

The COVID-19 Task Force stated they asked the County to send more doses of vaccine, and the Fire Authority said they will get a bigger allocation of vials to bring this weekend (but did not know how many more), with 400 on Sunday, possibly that many on Saturday.

More updates to come...