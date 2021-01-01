RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

COVID Vaccine Appt. Jan. 31

 

Last updated 1/28/2021 at 3:57pm



To make an appointment for the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday Jan. 30, held at the Borrego Springs Library, administered by CalFire, visit:

https://www.calvax.org/client/registration?clinic_id=12465

To make an appointment for the coronavirus vaccine on Sunday Jan. 31, held at the Borrego Springs Library, administered by CalFire, visit:

https://www.calvax.org/client/registration?clinic_id=12466

This appointment website is a modified version that CalVax has been using for the SuperSites. So, be prepared to enter a lot of information.

The COVID-19 Task Force stated they asked the County to send more doses of vaccine, and the Fire Authority said they will get a bigger allocation of vials to bring this weekend (but did not know how many more), with 400 on Sunday, possibly that many on Saturday.

More updates to come...

You might be interested in:
 
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 01/29/2021 20:22