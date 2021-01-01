CalFire to Administer COVID Vaccine

Borrego Springs, Jan. 30 and 31

On January 30 and 31 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., CalFire will vaccinate people at the Borrego Springs Library (2580 Country Club Road). Up to 500 residents ages 65 and older will be eligible to be vaccinated during this first event.

Reservations will be required. The reservation capability is being set up at this time.

The Task Force website (www.accesshealthborrego.org/coronavirus) and on Facebook page (BorregoCOVID19) will announce when reservations can be made online and via phone. And should be able to provide additional details at that time (such as the vaccine to be used, and requirements for obtaining a vaccination). Note that Supervisor Jim Desmond may email information also.

The Borrego Springs COVID-19 Task Force has been in contact with the County public health staff, asking them to sponsor a mass inoculation event in Borrego Springs. Now the County has responded positively! Most recently Jim Wilson called Supervisor Desmond to re-enforce our requests. Supervisor Desmond supported us, asked the County Department of Health & Human Services to make it happen, and they have planned the event with CalFire. So, our thanks to Jim Wilson and Supervisor Desmond for making this first event happen.

Borrego Springs COVID-19 Task Force

Bruce Kelley

Martha Deichler

Diane Johnson

Betsy Knaak

David Leibert

Caroline Manildi

The Borrego Springs COVID-19 Task Force is supported financially by the Borrego Valley Endowment Fund, private donors, and a Stimulus Grant under the Federal CARES Act.