De Anza golfers finishing a round at the 18th green and then proceeding to the 19th for refreshments.

With Patrick Meehan Jr. visiting town from Istanbul and enjoying a glorious sun shining day with de Anza members, he told the Sun, "I've had a fantastic day playing golf here, great course, great day, great people, great game of golf. I just wish I had brought my own golf clubs with me."