Borrego Springs Unified School District Meal Program

Beginning Tuesday January 19, the Meal Service Schedule that has been in place since January 5, 2021 will change.

Students who return to campus will receive breakfast and lunch at school on the days they are on campus. Breakfast, lunch and sup-per will be sent home with students at the end of the day for their non-campus days; meals for Monday will be included with the Thursday or Friday Meals. For students who continue with Distance Learning, meals are available for Home Delivery, Tuesday – Friday. Please let the Food Service Department know if you would like to have meals delivered to home by calling 760-767-5333, ext. 223 or email Cathy Paredes at cparedes@bsusd.net.

Meal Pickup will also be available at the Elementary School from 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., Tuesday – Friday. Meals from the BSUSD Food Service Department continue to be available to ALL children, age 18 and younger.