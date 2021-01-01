RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Armed Smugglers Arrested

 

Last updated 1/21/2021 at 9:45am



El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested armed smugglers attempting to smuggle two people on Jan. 4.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m., when a male driver along with a passenger in a silver BMW approached the Highway 111 checkpoint. During an immigration inspection, agents requested and received consent to inspect the trunk of the vehicle. Upon opening the trunk, agents discovered two males laying down in the trunk. The male subjects in the trunk were determined to be illegal aliens from Mexico.

During their inspection of the vehicle, agents discovered an unregistered .22-caliber firearm along with six rounds. Agents arrested the two smugglers and males for further processing.

The driver, a 23-year-old Lawfully Admitted Permanent Resident and passenger a 22-year-old United States citizen were arrested for violation of 8 USC 1324 Alien Smuggling. The two males will be repatriated back to Mexico.

The El Centro Sector seized the vehicle and unregistered firearm.

The El Centro Sector’s firearm related events are up 250% in fiscal year 2021.

