RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Edie Tooker

Feb. 1, 1921 – Dec. 18, 2020

 

Last updated 1/21/2021 at 9:46am

Feb. 1, 1921 – Dec. 18, 2020

Born in Islip, Long Island, New York February 1, 1921 and passed away in Santee, California December 18, 2020.

She is survived by three children, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Edie and her husband Ken retired in 1977 and moved from San Diego to Borrego Springs. Edie resided there until May of 2019.

Memorial Service is pending for spring of this year.

She was loved and will be deeply missed.



You might be interested in:
 
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 01/21/2021 15:24