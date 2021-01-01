Edie Tooker

Feb. 1, 1921 – Dec. 18, 2020

Feb. 1, 1921 – Dec. 18, 2020

Born in Islip, Long Island, New York February 1, 1921 and passed away in Santee, California December 18, 2020.

She is survived by three children, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Edie and her husband Ken retired in 1977 and moved from San Diego to Borrego Springs. Edie resided there until May of 2019.

Memorial Service is pending for spring of this year.

She was loved and will be deeply missed.