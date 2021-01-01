SDG&E Prepared for Widespread High Winds

Residents urged to follow tips to stay safe

With widespread high winds in the 30-45 mph range forecasted from the coast to inland valleys, and 50+ mph in the typical wind prone areas on January 19 through January 20, SDG&E is closely monitoring weather conditions and is prepared for emergency response, as needed, should the weather impact the power grid. The company is urging residents to help prevent power outages by removing any dead trees or overhanging branches near structures, secure patio furniture, loose objects in yards, roofs, or balconies, tarps, pool covers and secure mylar balloons to ensure they don’t fly into power lines.

With a chance of rain also forecasted for the mountains, residents are also urged to drive cautiously as a leading cause of power outages during wet weather is drivers hitting power poles or transformers. Below are some tips to help keep everyone safe:

- Don’t Touch Downed Power Lines: Always assume that power lines are energized. Call 911 and SDG&E at 800-411-SDGE (7343) immediately to report a downed power line.

- Drive Cautiously and Account for Extra Time on Wet Roads: Slow down, as rain can limit visibility, make roads slick and require two to three times more stopping distance.

- Please drive safely in rainy conditions and use extra caution if you see SDG&E crews out working.

- Plan for Power Outages – In case of an outage, unplug any large appliances and sensitive equipment to avoid any power surges once power has been restored and use a flashlight or battery-powered lighting instead of candles as they pose a significant fire hazard.

- Remember to check the online outage map or mobile app for the latest power outage and restoration information.