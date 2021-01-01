Candlewood Festival Canceled

The Under the Sun Foundation has decided to put the Candlewood Arts Festival on pause for Spring 2021 due to the ongoing challenges of the pandemic.

“It’s been difficult for the artists to plan for their projects which are all site specific, and engage with the community of Borrego Springs. And we want to be able to do the Festival at a time when we can wholeheartedly bring people together safely,” curator of the Festival Kris Kuramitsu said.

The all-ages festival includes workshops, artist talks, events and tours for visitors and residents to engage with the rich geography of the Borrego Valley and Anza-Borrego Desert. The event is an attempt “to breathe new life and meaning into the existing structures, which Dennis Avery called Sky Art.

However, Kuramitsu said the Foundation hopes to still be active this year, and they plan to hold community art workshops this fall featuring artists who have participated in past editions of the Festival, as well as those who will be creating works in the future.

“We’ll stage a full festival with new artwork commissions, activities, and gatherings for everyone in March 2022, and all the artists are eager to return to Borrego,” Kuramitsu said.

The Festival is sponsored by the Under the Sun Foundation, stewards of the 130 free-standing, metal sculptures produced by artist Ricardo Breceda. The sculptures are spread over 1,500 acres of undeveloped desert land, and taken care of by the Foundation, who continue to actively plan for the long term care of this important community landmark and resource.

The Under the Sun Foundation was formed by the Avery children in 2018, and is inspired by the work of Dennis Avery, and his passion for bringing art to the local community and its visitors. It also supports a creative space, both physical and figurative, encourages people to engage with the arts, natural environment and one another.