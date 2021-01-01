Vaccine Rollout

We must get the COVID-19 vaccine to San Diegans! To me, this is the most important task in San Diego County. While our COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, we know there is light at the end of the tunnel.

We’ve known for months the vaccine would be here, but unfortunately the State isn’t acting fast enough. As of last week, California had received about 1.3 million vaccines for distribution, but unfortunately only 35% of the vaccines had been distributed. That’s not good enough!

When each congress person and two staffers get to skip to the front of the line and get the vaccine, but an 85-year-old in a nursing home isn’t able to, the system has failed us.

Progress has been made in San Diego County. Last week, the County opened the vaccine superstation at Petco Park and has set the goal of getting 5,000 people vaccinated a day. In North County, our local hospitals and health care providers are continuing to vaccinate the nearly 500,000 health care workers in our region.

In the meantime, we must get this vaccine to the people. We must especially get this vaccine seniors and the most vulnerable, including people with underlying conditions. I will continue to fight for North County to lead the way when it comes to vaccinations!

If you have questions regarding the COVID-19 rollout, please don’t hesitate to reach out, Jim.Desmond@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor