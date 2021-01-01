I think we can all agree, I’m glad 2020 is in the rearview mirror. As we head into the new year, I don’t want to dwell on the past, I want to focus on the future, by getting back to basics.

While there’s been a lot of media attention surrounding three new members joining the Board of Supervisors, my focus doesn’t change. When I ran for election in 2018, my top three priorities were, fiscal responsibility, public safety and making sure we had adequate behavioral health services, those issues haven’t changed!

In 2020, the County of San Diego dipped into its reserve for the first time in a very long time. I’m glad we had these reserves for the COVID-19 crisis, but it’s important that we build it back up. We don’t know when the next pandemic, wildfire or catastrophe is around the corner. We must be prepared!

San Diego County is one of the safest counties in the country. That is because of the great work from our Sheriff and Police Departments. We need to continue to provide adequate funding and resources in order to maintain safety throughout our region.

When I came into office two years ago, North County was facing a behavioral health crisis with the suspension of Tri-City Hospital’s behavioral health unit and losses of other facilities and resources. Law enforcement was having to take people in crisis from North County all of the way to our facility at Rosecrans in San Diego. I’m pleased to announce, we are making significant progress! Soon, North County will have the resources to tackle homelessness in our region.

I think it’s vital as we say goodbye to a hectic 2020, we focus set our sight on 2021 and get back to basics!

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor