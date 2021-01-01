Julian Woman Missing

Locals are still searching for 64-year-old woman Diane Mattingly from Julian.

Mattingly was reported missing by Pastor William Kellar on Dec. 12, and there have been no viable leads, causing an uproar of frustration from friends and neighbors for the lack of urgency to find her.

“It seems like they’re dragging their feet,” Kellar of Butterfield Community Church said, in response to the sheriff’s department. “I feel that more should be done.”

Lt. Ricardo Lopez, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Rural Enforcement Division said that deputies responded to the 14000 block of Great Southern Overland Stage Route in Julian at around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 to investigate a report of a missing person, three days after it was initially reported.

“There is no indication of foul play,” Lopez said. “Local law enforcement agencies in areas where Mattingly is known to frequent have been notified to be on the lookout.”

Residents say they last saw her walking toward Shelter Valley wearing jeans, a jacket, boots, and carrying a black purse. They also say she was searching for a ride to Ramona or El Cajon.

The most recent photos were taken three days before her disappearance, and have been circulating on multiple Facebook groups. Kellar has also shared her photo on Twitter, hoping to catch the attention of those outside of the area in case they have spotted her elsewhere.

Mattingly suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, according to her neighbor at the Butterfield Ranch RV Resort, Lisa Nellom, who moved next to her in April. Nellom, 58, has served as a caregiver for her after Mattingly asked her to assist with regular doctor’s appointments, as well as remind her when to take medications.

Mattingly has two daughters who she has not spoken to, and was divorced back in 2003, according to county records.

Nellom also stated that she would be starting a new longtime job with an auto company, and was looking forward to retirement pay.

Mattingly has been listed as “missing at risk” and the investigation is still ongoing.

Many have checked hospitals and have been looking in the surrounding areas, but have had no luck so far.

“We’re citizens here,” Kellar said. “We care about her. We don’t know what else to do.

If anyone has any information that could lead to finding Diane Mattingly should contact the police right away.