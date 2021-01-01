Chamber Welcomes New Residents

To say “change is in the air” is a huge understatement, and a certain fact of life. One of the major changes Borregans are going to see is all of the new faces of new residents.

The Chamber would like to send a warm welcome to our new residents and a few words to help you adjust to a new way of life. Slow down, don’t get frustrated when things aren’t instantly at your fingertips (remember you wanted change), and every time you walk outdoors embrace the beauty that surrounds you.

Longtime Borregans are full of fabulous information about the area and places you should see and things to do, please don’t hesitate to ask them. Also remember the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center is also the go-to place for ANY question you might have, if we don’t know the answer we’ll work until we find the answer because our team consists of longtime residents who offer a wealth of information.

To our residents and business owners, don’t assume our new residents know where to go, who to talk to, and how to get things accomplished. They will need our help so don’t be surprised at anything your asked, and a good laugh is a positive we all need right now. #embraceborrego

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

borregospringschamber.com

borregochamberdirector@gmail.com

#embraceborrego