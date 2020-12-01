Stay-at-Home Order Extended

ICU Capacity Continues to Fall

Given the low availability of intensive care unit (ICU) beds, the Regional Stay Home Order for the Southern California region, including San Diego County, has been extended until further notice.

The state announced on Dec. 29 the region’s ICU availability is 0.0%. The San Joaquin Valley region’s stay home order has also been extended.

An ICU availability of 0.0% does not necessarily mean there are no ICU beds available. What it indicates is that hospitals in that region are operating at surge capacities and their ability to treat other ill people – patients with heart attacks, strokes, other traumas, etc.—is limited.

Moving forward the state will make four-week projections using the following regional indicators:

Current ICU capacity

Current 7-day average case rate

Current transmission rate

Current rate of ICU admission

If the four-week projection is at or above 15% of ICU availability, the region may be released from the order. If it’s below, it remains under the order.

However, this does not mean that the region will be under the order for four weeks. It could be shorter if the above indicators improve prior to that timeframe and the 15% threshold is met.

The four-week projection will be calculated by the state daily.

Source: https://www.countynewscenter.com/stay-home-order-extended-for-san-diego-county/