SDGE Possible Multi-Day Power Shutoff

Possible Shutoffs Coming Due to Santa Ana Winds

San Diego Gas and Electric is warning more than 88,000 customers of a possible multi-day power shutoff due to Santa Ana Winds, and many are still without power Thursday morning, forcing many closures of schools and businesses.

The emergency shutoffs are initiated when strong winds pose a threat of knocking down power lines in areas dried out by winds, high temperatures and low humidity.

"We recognize losing power is disruptive, and we sincerely thank our customers for their patience and understanding. For the latest information about outages and current conditions please visit sdge.com/ready," SDG&E said.

According to the company, the public safety power shutoff could happen as early as the night of Dec. 2 or the morning of Dec. 3. The shutoff could last through Sunday or Monday, SDG&E says.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning in the San Diego County Inland Valleys from 6 p.m. Dec. 2 through 10 p.m. Dec. 5. Borrego Springs is not on this list, but to ensure cautions of the surrounding areas, we could be affected.

See the list below for affected areas:

- Aguanga

- Alpine

- Boulevard

- Barona Reservation

- Campo

- Campo Reservation

- Chula Vista

- Descanso

- Encinitas

- El Cajon

- Escondido

- Ewiiaapaayp Reservation

- Fallbrook

- Jacumba

- Jamul

- Jamul Reservation

- Julian

- La Jolla Reservation

- Lakeside

- La Posta Reservation

- Mount Laguna

- Nestor

- Oceanside

- Pala

- Pala Reservation

- Palomar Mountain

- Pauma Reservation

- Pauma Valley

- Penasquitos

- Pine Valley

- Potrero

- Poway

- Ramona

- Ranchita

- Rancho Bernardo

- Rancho Santa Fe

- Rincon Reservation

- San Clemente

- San Juan Capistrano (East)

- San Pasqual Reservation

- San Marcos

- Santa Ysabel

- Santa Ysabel Reservation

- Sorrento Valley

- Sycuan Reservation

- Valley Center

- Viejas Reservation

- Warner Springs

Please note that power to Borrego Springs is transferred through many of these affected areas, meaning Borrego Springs may have power outages over the next few days. Crews will be stationed at the micro-grid beginning at 5 a.m. on Dec. 3, and will remain throughout this advisory in order to make sure the transition to micro-grid power is smooth. However, SDG&E has asked Borrego Springs residents and businesses to limit extra power usage as the micro-grids primarily cover the corridor on Palm Canyon Drive.

The county also encourages all residents to sign up for AlertSanDiego or ListoSanDiego to be notified by cell phone notification of evacuation warnings and other emergency updates. The County's SD Emergency App or website can also be downloaded for the latest updates in the event of an emergency.

For more information, please visit http://www.sdge.com.